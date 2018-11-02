‘It’s important not only to talk about peace, but also to act for the sake of it’ – Armenian President to Azerbaijani delegate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. During the discussions relating to regional conflicts at the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian responded to the statements of an Azerbaijani delegate over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the latter’s observation according to which “the second and third presidents of Armenia had no right to hold that position because of not being from Armenia in origins”.

“As the President of the Republic of Armenia I don’t think that I can accept anyone’s judgment on legitimacy or the comment on the Constitution of Armenia except from the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. As the guarantor of the Constitution, I will let the people of Armenia to decide who is legitimate in Armenia, who not. This was my small comment”.

Talking about the Karabakh conflict, the Armenian President said: “It’s important not only to talk about peace, but also to act for the sake of peace. You can use the language of peace, it can be right or wrong, but in reality the actions show whether you are inclined to peace, or talking about peace are just words. It’s important to act for the sake of peace”.

Commenting on the role of time factor in the NK conflict settlement, the President said: “We know that the time is a relative concept. If it works in favor of peace, we can wait, but if it works in favor of war, it’s very short. I am deeply concerned over the militarization of the Azerbaijani side, and how much money is invested in this process. This shows that a great military potential is accumulated here. If you look at this, you will see that the time is not working in favor of peace. Is there a possibility that there will be a chain reaction, then yes. We should start not only talking, but also acting during the time of peace. Elections will be held in Armenia soon, based on which legitimate government and parliament will be formed, there will people who will be able to sit around a negotiation table with Azerbaijan. In fact, everything depends on the will of the people”.

Calling on to listen to the people of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian President once again thanked the OSCE for the efforts it makes for the sake of the settlement of the conflict. “There is only one way, a peaceful way for the conflict settlement, there are no military ways”, President Sarkissian said. “If the military operations resume, all, everyone living in Artsakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia and the whole world will be affected. In other words, there is only one way, the peaceful settlement way, which can be done through the OSCE Minsk Group”.