Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Naira Karapetyan to replace resigned HHK lawmaker in parliament


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Naira Karapetyan will replace MP Ruzanna Muradyan in parliament as she tendered a resignation earlier, Central Electoral Commission chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said today.

Muradyan was elected to parliament at the Republican [HHK) electoral list. Under the rules, if a lawmaker resigns, the next candidate in line from the electoral list is granted the vacated mandate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




