Trump offers State Department spox Heather Nauert UN ambassador job

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has offered State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official told Fox News.

According to Fox News, whether Nauert has accepted the offer or not is still unclear.

She will replace Nikki Haley if she takes the job.

The White House would only say Thursday that Nauert “is under strong consideration."

Nauert met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Several other officials have been named as potential candidates, including U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, announced earlier this month she would leave the post by the end of this year.

Nauert, a former Fox News journalist, was named State Department spokesperson in April 2017, working under both Secretaries of State Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo.

