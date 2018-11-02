Parliamentary elections to be held December 9: Election campaign to launch November 26 - CEC

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018: the election campaign will launch on November 26, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was made during today’s extraordinary session of the Central Electoral Commission.

“The Central Electoral Commission has prepared the timeframe of holding early parliamentary elections. The timeframe covers 113 functions. The party and party alliances can submit applications before November 14, at 18:00. Their registration will be made before November 19, at 18:00. The time period for the election campaign is from November 26 to December 7. 12-day deadline has been set by the Electoral Code”, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan