LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1966.50, copper price stood at $6017.00, lead price stood at $1887.00, nickel price stood at $11675.00, tin price stood at $19080.00, zinc price stood at $2529.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:17 Ombudsman Tatoyan addresses message on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists
- 10:09 Trump offers State Department spox Heather Nauert UN ambassador job
- 10:06 Parliamentary elections to be held December 9: Election campaign to launch November 26 - CEC
- 10:01 Armenian authorities approve U.S. motion on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz
- 09:55 Merkel explains decision not to run for office again
- 09:50 UN Secretary-General calls on int’l community to protect journalists
- 09:42 European Stocks - 01-11-18
- 09:40 US stocks up - 01-11-18
- 09:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-18
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-11-18
- 09:34 Oil Prices Down - 01-11-18
- 11.01-21:55 Nikol Pashinyan is in Artsakh on a working visit
- 11.01-21:41 Early parliamentary elections of Armenia will take place on December 9 – President signs decree
- 11.01-21:31 Erdoğan should not attend events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI – French parliamentarian takes into account the fact of Armenian Genocide
- 11.01-20:20 Hovhannes Aivazovsky’s "Sunset in Venice" to be auctioned at Christie's
- 11.01-18:19 Oil and copper price decline in global markets will impact Armenian economy
- 11.01-17:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-18
- 11.01-17:45 Next year GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to 4604 USD
- 11.01-17:38 Asian Stocks - 01-11-18
- 11.01-17:29 Pashinyan appoints new aide
- 11.01-17:16 Armenian President calls on international community to stop militarization of small conflicts
- 11.01-17:11 Pashinyan describes Bolton meeting “major diplomatic achievement”
- 11.01-17:00 Climate Box to be introduced in Armenia will contribute to raising children’s awareness on climate change
- 11.01-16:16 ‘The man who showed us Istanbul” – Orhan Pamuk remembers friend, Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in touching New York Times op-ed
- 11.01-16:05 BREAKING NEWS: Parliament will be dissolved as final round of election fails, as intended
- 11.01-15:44 Armenian President meets with former US President Obama’s national security advisor in Minsk
- 11.01-15:34 Sarkissian says Armenia “most likely” to recall Yuri Khachaturov as CSTO chief – Interfax
- 11.01-15:09 Pashinyan says Armenia needs to have concrete program with EAEU partners
- 11.01-15:05 Armenian President sees potential for growth of trade turnover with Belarus
- 11.01-14:57 ‘Today, revolution reaches completion’ – Pashinyan hails historical moment
- 11.01-14:36 Armenia’s acting PM plans to create new environment in relations with Iran
- 11.01-14:33 Pashinyan presents vision for normalization of relations with Turkey
- 11.01-14:20 Pashinyan announces intent to introduce 23% flat income tax with further 3% decrease in five years
- 11.01-14:08 Recovery processes taking place in Armenia’s economy - Pashinyan
- 11.01-14:00 SIS director doesn’t rule out amending criminal charges against Kocharyan
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3303 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
20:14, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1853 times BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details
20:41, 10.26.2018
Viewed 1680 times US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton describes Armenia as an important friend of USA in the region
13:53, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1550 times For You, Aznavour Yerevan concert to feature French military choir singer Jérémie Delvert, performer of Armenian Waltz at legendary crooner's funeral
11:30, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1467 times World Bank improves Armenia GDP growth forecast to 5,3% in new report