Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-18


LONDON, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1966.50, copper price stood at $6017.00, lead price stood at $1887.00, nickel price stood at $11675.00, tin price stood at $19080.00, zinc price stood at $2529.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration