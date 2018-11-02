LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1966.50, copper price stood at $6017.00, lead price stood at $1887.00, nickel price stood at $11675.00, tin price stood at $19080.00, zinc price stood at $2529.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





