Armenian President sees potential for growth of trade turnover with Belarus

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Belarus can significantly increase the trade turnover volumes, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told reporters in Minsk, Belta news agency reported.

“We have a great potential. The trade turnover can increase by several times”, President Sarkissian said.

Armen Sarkissian and his delegation arrived in Belarus on October 29 on a working visit to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk. During the visit the Armenian President has already met with his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, the Armenian community representatives, as well as visited the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

