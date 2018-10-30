Speaker of Parliament of Armenia participates in CSTO PA’s 11th plenary session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan on October 30 participated in the 11th plenary session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the session a number of model draft laws, instructions and other legal acts were discussed.

In his remarks Speaker Babloyan said regardless of the domestic political situation in Armenia, the cooperation within the CSTO will continue developing: that is the will of the Armenian people, the stable position of the Republic of Armenia. The Parliament Speaker expressed hope that the newly-elected Parliament will support his invitation to hold the next plenary sessions of the CSTO PA Council and Assembly in Armenia.

The Armenian delegation includes Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, MPs Khosrov Harutyunyan and Koryun Nahapetyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan