President of Artsakh tours construction sites at central Stepanakert
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On 30 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Victory Square of capital Stepanakert and got acquainted with the renovation of the buildings located in the adjacent streets, Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.
The Head of the State noted that the improvement of the capital would be of continuous nature, expressing gratitude to the philanthropists involved in this process.
Minister of municipal engineering Karen Shahramanyan and other officials accompanied the President.
