History Museum of Armenia to participate in int’l exhibition at London’s The British Museum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The “I Am Ashurbanipal, King Of The World, King Of Assyria” exhibition will open at London’s The British Museum November 8 and will run through February 24, 2019.

The culture ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS that the exhibition will feature 200 exhibits: 120 from the British Museum collection and 80 from the history museums of Armenia, France, Germany, St. Petersburg, Vatican and Italy.

The History Museum of Armenia will be represented at the exhibition will 10 unique Urartu-era artifacts, which, according to British Museum experts and curator of the exhibition Garret Brereton, have exclusive importance for the exhibition in terms of the arts and culture of Assyria, Western Iran and Hittite states.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan