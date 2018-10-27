Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Croatia defeats Armenia in U17 European football championship qualifier


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian U17 national football team suffered a defeat in the European championship qualifier, the football federation reported.

Armenia faced Croatia in the first round match of group 13 of the qualifier in Sinj.

The Croatian U17 team defeated Armenia 0:3.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




