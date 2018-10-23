Explosive device found near billionaire investor George Soros’ home

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York on Monday, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

An employee had opened the parcel and then phoned police.

The case has been turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Authorities in Bedford, N.Y. — which includes the hamlet of Katonah, where the residence is located — said an “extensive investigation commenced," also involving the Westchester County Police Department, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the Washington Post.

The FBI’s New York office said in a tweet late Monday that it was conducting an investigation, and that there was no threat to public safety.