Kamo Areyan relieved from post of First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Kamo Areyan is no longer the First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports acting head of the press service of Yerevan Municipality Taron Gevorgyan confirmed the information.

Referring to the media reports that Kamo Areyan has been appointed advisor to Yerevan Mayor, Taron Gevorgyan said that relevant information will be posted in the official website of Yerevan Municipality.

