Prosperous Armenia party committed to political agreement reached with acting PM Pashinyan – MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party is committed to the political agreement reached with acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to which the party will not nominate a candidate for prime minister, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“We are committed to our agreement. The parliament will be dissolved in two weeks in accordance with the law. With what scenario that self-dissolution will take place, I think it will be as supposed by our agreement. Prosperous Armenia party will not nominate a candidate for prime minister”, she said.

She stated that one thing is clear, there will be a new political situation in Armenia in two weeks.

Asked whether the party will participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections with or without an alliance, Zohrabyan said they haven’t discussed it yet, but assured that there will be a discussion in coming days and they will inform everyone about their participation format.

Nikol Pashinyan resigned as Prime Minister of Armenia on October 16. Before his resignation Pashinyan signed a memorandum with Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan according to which the party should support holding early parliamentary elections in December, as well as should not nominate candidate for PM in case of Pashinyan’s resignation.

