Pashinyan calls for encouraging healthy lifestyle, intro’s new acting sports minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the ministry of sports and youth affairs today to introduce the new acting minister Gabriel Ghazaryan to the staff.

“I think that we should think about not only sports achievements, but also note that these achievements become more probable when maximally great numbers of people engage in sports,” Pashinyan said. “Therefore this really is a strategic direction.”

“We know that we have limitations of opportunities, but the key political meaning of the ongoing period of time is that we expand the boundaries for our people. I wish good luck to you on the path of realizing this plan. I hope that the activity of our government will contribute to encouraging healthy lifestyle, popularizing physical education and sports, and the active participation of youth in the political, public, cultural and sports life. The youth is the most important bearer of our national potential and we must do everything for this potential to be realized,” Pashinyan said.

Ghazaryan thanked the PM for trust and said that there are numerous new plans in the area.

Pashinyan is now the acting Prime Minister since yesterday when he announced his planned resignation for launching the process of disbanding the parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan