‘Our thoughts are with Armenian Genocide victims and we solemnly swear to never allow history to be repeated’ – Trudeau

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute today and signed the guestbook after paying tribute to the victims of the genocide in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

Trudeau signed the guestbook in both English and French.

“An incredibly moving tribute to those who so unjustly lost their lives. Canadians will always stand tall against the hatred and violence that fueled such terrible acts,” Trudeau signed in English.

“Today our thoughts are with the victims of the Armenian Genocide and we solemnly swear to never allow history to be repeated,” the Canadian PM said in French.

Trudeau is in Armenia on an official visit. He took part in the XVII Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan.

The Canadian PM had meetings with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

