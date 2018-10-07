Armenia’s Women For Peace campaign to melt down bullets and make symbolic jewelry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Women who join Women For Peace, a campaign led by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, will receive ornaments made our of melted bullets.

Anna Hakobyan announced the initiative at a visit to the frontline in Artsakh, adding that the jewelry will become the symbol of the Women For Peace campaign.

“It turns out there is a craftsman in Yerevan who is making jewelry out of melted bullets. I didn’t know this, I only found out about this recently. I thought that these will become the symbol of the Women For Peace campaign, and any woman, who will join the campaign, will receive this kind of an ornament,” she said.

She said that “all bullets of the world will melt down before the cosmic love of mothers”.

“This means that the more women join the campaign, the more bullets will disappear from the world, the more bullets will lose their initial designation and will become simply jewelry, and this in turn means that that many lives will be possible to be saved. This, certainly, is a language of symbols, but not distant from reality,” Hakobyan said.

Anna Hakobyan announced the campaign on July 24 in Moscow.

Today, on October 7, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received the participants of the campaign, who also visited the frontline.

