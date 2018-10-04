Aznavour homage ceremony to take place in Yerevan’s Opera House

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. An event honoring Charles Aznavour will take place October 5, from 17:00 to 21:00 at the Opera House of Yerevan.

A condolence book will be open in the venue, the culture ministry said.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died of natural causes at the age of 94 on October 1.

