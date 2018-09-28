There are no unsolvable issues in Armenian-Russian relations – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe, during which a broad scope of issues of bilateral relations were discussed. “We can record that the Armenian-Russian relations are really on a new level and in my opinion our relations had never been on such a high level like it’s now”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in live broadcast on Facebook.

He emphasized that there is full mutual understanding between him and the Russian President. “This does not mean that we hold the same position on all the issues. There are no unsolvable issues in our relations and an excellent working atmosphere has been created”, he said.

Pashinyan also talked about his New York meetings. “I had short meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, State Secretary Mike Pompeo and the main topic of those interactions was the opportunities of future development of the Armenian-U.S. relations”, Pashinyan said.

