WATCH: Pashinyan and Putin have brief conversation in Dushanbe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a short conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the CIS summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

In a video Putin is seen talking to the Armenian PM while the latter is gesturing. Then Putin gestures, seemingly suggesting some sort of an agreement.

“Pashinyan intended to walk away, but after taking a step he returned to the Russian President when the latter said something again,” RIA Novosti said.

Earlier the Armenian PM had a brief conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the summit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan