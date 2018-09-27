Armenia takes part in CIS air defense drills, 100 aircraft deployed in 7-country exercise

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Seven CIS countries have commenced air defense military exercises today with up to 100 aviation units involved, including strategic bombers, Russia’s defense ministry said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces are in command of the drills.

“Up to 100 aircraft of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kygryzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are deployed in the drills, as well as radio-technical and rocket forces units, which are separated from the named states within the air defense single system,” the Russian defense ministry said.

