Artsakh entitled to independence as much as any other country, Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov says in Belarus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov had a meeting today with Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus Vladimir Andreychenko in Minsk. Sharmazanov’s delegation includes MP Tigran Urikhanyan and MP Tatchat Vardapetyan.

During the meeting the sides attached importance to the joint work of the Armenian-Belarusian inter-parliamentary committee and cooperation in the parliamentary assemblies of the CSTO, the CIS and the OSCE, the parliament’s press service said.

Sharmazanov presented the important issues of Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, stressing that effectively withstanding security challenges is of key importance to Armenia.

In this context the Deputy Speaker addressed the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, once again reiterating the Armenian stance that the conflict should be settled in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format based on the three well-known principles.

“The only obstacle for advancement in the talks is Azerbaijan’s destructive stance. [Azerbaijan] is refusing the complete exercise of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, whereas the settlement of the conflict must guarantee the realization of the inseparable rights of the people of Artsakh. Artsakh is entitled to independence as much as Armenia, Belarus and Azerbaijan,” he said.

