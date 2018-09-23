Preliminary results show “My step” block confidently wins Yerevan City Council elections

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary results of Yerevan City Council elections show that “My step” block is the salient leader, ARMENPRESS reports the preliminary results of 40 polling stations show that “My step” block has received 82.70%.

The second is Prosperous Armenia Party with 6.43%. “Bright” block is the 3rd with 4.78%.

The other political forces receive less than 2%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan