Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

CEC presents preliminary data of Yerevan City Council elections online


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia presents preliminary data of Yerevan City Council elections online.

ARMENPRESS reports the results are regularly refreshed.

Please, follow the link to follow the preliminary results. http://www.elections.am/flash/yerevan/default.aspx 

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




