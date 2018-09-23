PM takes ‘historic’ selfie with Catholicos

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has posted a ‘historic’ selfie with Catholicos Garegin II on his Facebook account ahead of departing to the United States.

“This is a historic photo. Why? Because this is the first selfie of the Catholicos of All Armenians and the leader of Armenia in Armenian history. We are heading to New York with the Catholicos,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The PM is going to take part at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan