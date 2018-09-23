Mayoral hopeful Hayk Marutyan casts ballot for ‘making Yerevan the city of our dreams’

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Mayoral candidate from the My Step bloc in the Yerevan City Council election Hayk Marutyan has cast his ballot in the 08/47 polling station today.

“This is the first free and fair election in the last decades,” he told reporters.

“Are the votes which you are going to garner for the fact that you are Hayk Marutyan or because you have bene nominated by Nikol Pashinyan?” asked a reporter. Marutyan replied: “Politics is a team process, and people are voting for the team. The Prime Minister is a member of the board of Civil Contract [party], and is entitled to participate in the entire campaigning process. It is up to everyone to decide”.

Asked about a possible coalition, Marutyan said that they are ready to work in any format. “The most important thing for our team is to make Yerevan the city of our dreams, and through what path we will achieve it doesn’t matter. Therefore, we are ready to cooperate with everyone and to use bright ideas,” he said.

According to an earlier GALLUP survey, Hayk Marutyan and the My Step bloc are the leading candidates in the Yerevan election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan