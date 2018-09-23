Armenian Prime Minister to depart for New York City for UN General Assembly
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart to the United States of America on a working visit on September 23rd. The PM will participate in the 73rd session General Assembly of the United Nations in New York City. PM Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the session.
During the visit the Armenian Prime Minister will also have a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, Pashinyan’s office said.
Pashinyan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries. He will also have a meeting with the local Armenian community and will attend the Armenia! Exhibition at the New York Met.
