Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime over 250 times last week
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the cease-fire regime over 250 times during the period of September 16-22 on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, with more than 2300 shots fired from firearms of different caliber towards the Armenian positions.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the frontline units of the Defense Army mainly refrained from responding and took the necessary steps to organize a reliable defense of the combat positions.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
