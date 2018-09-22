Armenia firmly against changing OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs was and remains the most practical and effective format in the sidelines of which the negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement take place, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Public TV of Armenia, answering the question if he sees any necessity for changing the present format of negotiations.

“Any change of the format will lead to no results. Naturally, we will be against that”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister as saying.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also referred to the issue of expanding the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, noting that unfortunately Azerbaijan continues to block it.

“But I would like to generalize this issue, since it refers not only to the expansion of the office, but the establishment of peace atmosphere in general, strengthening the ceasefire regime and elimination of any threat that can lead to escalation. This is s very comprehensive question containing numerous sub-questions where the issue of expanding the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office is only one of them”, Mnatsakanyan said.

The minister emphasized that Armenia and Artsakh have chosen a path development based on democracy and rule of law.

Referring to Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations, FM Mnatsakanyan said, “It’s clear that without decisions of Artsakh one cannot expect any lasting settlement”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan