Trump presents candidate for new Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the USA Donald Trump has presented the candidate for the post of the new Ambassador to Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the White House, the candidate is Lynne Tracy.

Ms. Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serving as Senior Advisor for Russia Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. Previously, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and Principal Officer at the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Astana, Kazakhstan. Additionally, Ms. Tracy served as the Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, where she was awarded the Secretary’s Award for Heroism. She is the recipient of the State Department’s Distinguished Honor Award. Ms. Tracy earned her B.A. from the University of Georgia and J.D. from the University of Akron. She speaks Russian.

The incumbent Ambassador of the USA to Armenia is Richard Mills.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan