The goal of our political team is ensuring that future generations celebrate 2700th anniversary of Armenia’s independence – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. According to Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, Board member of “Civil Contract” Party which is included in “My step” block, the goal of their political team is ensuring that future generations celebrate 270th and then 2700th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the election campaign of “My step” block that he witnessed today in Yerevan the festive moods of people.

“I cannot recall such festive moods for a long time. There was such a festive mood during the days of our revolution, but today the moods are higher because today is the 27th anniversary of the independence of Armenia. And our goal is very clear – to ensure that our future generations celebrate the 270th anniversary and then 2700th anniversary of our independence in our capital city. We have set such a simple task in front of us. Today I see that each citizen of Armenia is ready to assume his share of responsibility for solving this issue”, Pashinyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan