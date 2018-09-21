CSTO Secretary General urges Azerbaijan to cease firing at Armenian bordering communities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has urged Azerbaijan to stop firing at bordering communities and civilian facilities of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports Khachaturov has issued a statement over the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, which runs as follows,

“We express serious concern over the shootings on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as well as the shootings at the settlements and civilian facilities located at bordering areas of Armenia that have become frequent in the recent period and have claimed lives.

We are confident that militaristic rhetoric leads to further escalation of the situation and subverts the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Taking as basis the information provided by Armenia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to the CSTO which was presented during the September 21 session of the CSTO Permanent Council, we urge to cease the fire and escalation of tension in the CSTO area for preventing the rising threat to CSTO member state Armenia”.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan