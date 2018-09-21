King of Spain, Estonia’s president congratulate Armenian Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian continues receiving congratulations from leaders of various countries on Armenia’s Independence Day.

Sarkissian’s office said that the most recent congratulations cable came from Felipe VI, the King of Spain, and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid. The King of Spain extended warm greetings to President Sarkissian and the people of Armenia on the national day.

President Kaljulaid wished prosperity and welfare to the Armenian people and expressed conviction that the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries will be deepened.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan