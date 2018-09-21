Russia, Turkey agree on Idlib demilitarized zone boundaries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Turkish militaries have reached an agreement over the specific boundaries of the demilitarized zone in Idlib, Syria, Russian’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on September 21, TASS reports.

Lavrov said that “earlier the militaries of Russia and Turkey have agreed upon the demilitarized zone’s boundaries, therefore the process of implementation of the Russian and Turkish presidents is in an active phase.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan