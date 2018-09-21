Sarkissian congratulates Malta’s president on Independence Day
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and the good people of Malta as the country celebrates Independence Day, wishing further progress and prosperity, Sarkissian’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:36 Russia, Turkey agree on Idlib demilitarized zone boundaries
- 14:53 Prime Minister visits Yerevan’s Republic Square to celebrate Independence Day with the people
- 14:19 Sarkissian congratulates Malta’s president on Independence Day
- 14:17 President awards Smithsonian executives with Medal of Gratitude
- 14:05 President promotes Chief of General Staff to Lieutenant general rank
- 13:30 Prime Minister visits Union of Veterans
- 13:26 Artsakh says line of contact situation is ‘stable-calm’
- 13:20 Military compensation fund to gradually cover past incidents
- 13:09 Candidate for Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan highlights importance of upcoming election
- 12:38 Don’t stay at home, go out to have some fun – PM says on Independence Day celebrations
- 12:22 PM Nikol Pashinyan expresses support to mayoral candidate Naira Zohrabyan over online insults
- 12:05 At least 79 dead in Tanzania as ferry capsizes in Lake Victoria
- 11:46 Border situation is relatively stable, says defense chief
- 11:23 President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
- 11:22 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Yerablur Pantheon on Independence Day
- 11:05 Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in Armenian flag colors as homage to Independence Day
- 10:38 Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg considers running for president 2020
- 10:21 Military’s schedule to feature special events, treats on Independence Day
- 10:17 Top officials visit Yerablur military cemetery on Independence Day
- 10:00 ‘I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia’, US Secretary of State congratulates 27th anniversary of Armenian Independence
- 09:50 Vietnam's President Quang dies after 'serious illness'
- 09:39 ‘The holiday of our big Armenian family’, President Sarkissian congratulates on Independence Day
- 09:30 Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
- 09:26 European Stocks - 20-09-18
- 09:24 US stocks up - 20-09-18
- 09:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-18
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 20-09-18
- 09:15 Oil Prices - 20-09-18
- 09.20-21:48 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day
- 09.20-21:45 I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
- 09.20-21:42 Putin congratulates Pashinyan on Independence Day
- 09.20-21:12 The issue of dissolving the parliament cannot be decided by one individual – Speaker
- 09.20-20:41 NSS Director interrogated over the wiretapping case
- 09.20-20:10 Spring events showed how influential public demand for changes can be – President Sarkissian
- 09.20-19:47 People are sole and exclusive source of power – PM Pashinyan
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 7085 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 6380 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2814 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2658 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2511 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations