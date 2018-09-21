Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 September

Sarkissian congratulates Malta’s president on Independence Day


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and the good people of Malta as the country celebrates Independence Day, wishing further progress and prosperity, Sarkissian’s office said.

