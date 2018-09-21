Border situation is relatively stable, says defense chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan says that the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is currently relatively stable.

“As result of actions which have been taken, the situation is currently stable at the border. But we might take certain steps too,” he said today at the Yerablur pantheon in Yerevan.

Asked about the circumstances surrounding the most recent killing of an Armenian serviceman, Tonoyan said it was a targeted shooting.

Asked if the involvement of police troops is associated with border tension, Tonoyan said it’s not, and that it is standard procedure.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan