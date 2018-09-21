Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg considers running for president 2020

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is actively thinking of running for president in 2020 as a Democrat, TIME reports.

“It’s impossible to conceive that I could run as a Republican – things like choice, so many of the issues, I’m just way away from where the Republican Party is today,” Bloomberg said in a New York Times report Monday, according to TIME.

“That’s not to say I’m with the Democratic Party on everything, but I don’t see how you could possibly run as a Republican,” Bloomberg said. “So if you ran, yeah, you’d have to run as a Democrat.”

Bloomberg served three terms as New York City mayor and has variously been a Democrat, Republican and independent.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan