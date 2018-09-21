‘The holiday of our big Armenian family’, President Sarkissian congratulates on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated the people of Armenia on the Independence Day.

“Dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Dear countrymen,

On this day in 1991, we publicly exercised our right to vote. Today, as an independent state, we are confidently speaking with the voice of right.

We proved that dreams can come true. Today we have new aspirations which are born every day, in each of us. We must feel ready and capable in making them reality in New Armenia. The first perception of today’s Armenia should be that it is a new environment which should be formed by each of us. We are obliged by the memories of those people who sacrificed themselves for independence, who brought it closer, but didn’t manage to see it. We are in debt before them.

One of the lessons from our history is that we have achieved victories when we stood united.

New Armenia must be an Armenia of victories.

Dear countrymen,

By being proud of our previous achievements we must approach the future with greater excitement and creativity.

Our minds and skills should get ahead of emotions and make our country more harmonious with the world’s pace. Time is constantly pushing us forward, making us understand that as a state, as a people we don’t have the right to be late. We must move on the path of advancement, with unconditional respect towards the Constitution, and realization of great responsibility towards the society, civil society institutions and all branches of the government towards the state.

As Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora, we are one whole in the global environment.

Therefore, we have far greater potential and opportunities than we imagine.

Let’s make this all the moving force of our future victories, let’s make it together, with all citizens of Armenia, all Armenians in the Diaspora, with Pan-Armenianism.

Dear countrymen,

We usually celebrate family holidays together and united in our families. Our national day is the holiday of our big Armenian family, the birthday of today’s Republic of Armenia, the holiday of the seniors and the youth, the soldiers and the workers, academicians and students, all of us.

I congratulate you all on the occasion of the pan-national holiday, the Independence Day of Armenia. I wish peace, welfare, happiness and optimism to you,” Sarkissian said in the address, as reported by his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan