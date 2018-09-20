The issue of dissolving the parliament cannot be decided by one individual – Speaker

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Prime Minister have an agreement to meet at least twice a month to discuss various issues, ARMENPRESS reports parliament speaker Ara Babloyan told the reporters.

“As the head of the legislative I have always supported the idea of meeting with the PM more frequently. We have reached the agreement that we should have at least two working meetings every month to discuss the questions that we have to answer as leaders”, Babloyan said.

Referring to the announcement of PM Pashinyan, saying that the Republican Party should no longer talk about the expediency of early parliamentary elections, Babloyan noted that different political forces have their own positions.

“As the Speaker of the National Assembly I think that different political parties and forces can have their own approaches and can reach an agreement based on joint discussions. We have created all the opportunities for that, working groups are set up over the amendments in the Electoral Code, after which we can discuss the issue of how to go on with that process”, Babloyan emphasized.

As refers to the issue of possible dissolution of the parliament, Babloyan noted that it cannot be decided by one person.

“It cannot happen based on the opinion or wish of one person. It can be a result of discussions of political forces. If they reach a joint agreement, we will take that step. The parliament has been elected by legitimate elections. The parliament operates in line with the Constitution and I, as the head of the parliament, have to ensure its normal functioning”, Ara Babloyan emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan