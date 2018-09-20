President Sarkissian receives more congratulations on Independence Day

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues receiving congratulations on the Independence Day of Armenia from different Heads of State.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expressed confidence in his letter that the implementation of the potential existing in the bilateral relations of the two countries, as well as the centuries-old friendly relations between the two peoples will foster the strengthening of the dialogue based on mutual respect.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko mentioned in his letter that Belarus continues being a reliable partner for Armenia and is ready to take all the necessary steps for developing interstate dialogue.

President of Moldova Igor Dodon expressed confidence that the historically friendly relations between the two states and peoples create firm grounds for future effective cooperation.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow expressed confidence in his congratulatory message that the high level partnership and mutual understanding between the two states is a firm ground for future constant development of relations and strengthening of mutually beneficial ties.

Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev also sent congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai Emirate Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent congratulatory messages to the President of Armenia.



President of Syria Bashar al-Assad also extended congratulations and best wishes to President Armen Sarkissian and the Armenian people. Governor-General of Australia General Sir Peter John Cosgrove also congratulated President Sarkissian on Independence Day.

