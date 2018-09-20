Speaker of Parliament to pay official visit to Switzerland

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and his delegation will depart to Bern, Switzerland on an official two-day visit on September 24. The delegation is composed of Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan, MP Armen Ashotyan, MP Armen Rustamyan, MP Gevorg Gorgisyan, MP Shushan Sardaryan and MP Shirak Torosyan.

The Speaker is expected to have multiple high-level meetings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan