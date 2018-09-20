Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

President Sarkissian visits Chinese embassy


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has visited the embassy of China today in Yerevan.

The president congratulated Ambassador Tian Erlong, the embassy staff and the good people of China on the upcoming national day of China, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




