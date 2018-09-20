Artsakh’s President congratulates South Ossetian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the South Ossetian Republic Anatoly Bibilov on the country's Independence Day.

Below is the letter addressed to President Bibilov, as reported by Sahakyan’s office:



“On behalf of the Artsakh Republic people, authorities and personally myself I extend my cordial congratulations to You and the fraternal people of South Ossetia on the Day of Independence.

September 20, 1990 has become a turning point in the ancient history of Ossetia. The South Ossetian people made an important decision and proclaimed the independence of their Homeland, expressing readiness to master their own destiny themselves.

Over these years the Republic of South Ossetia-State of Alania has passed a thorny, but glorious way, frequently standing up for the defense of its independent statehood, honor and dignity.

Presently fraternal South Ossetia is an established and dynamically developing state confidently looking into the future. We are sincerely glad for all your achievements and successes.

I once again congratulate You, respected Mr. President, wishing You and all the people of South Ossetia-Alania peace, happiness, new successes and achievements.”