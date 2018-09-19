Some people buy 3 TVs and 20 news websites in Armenia in a week and still speak about limitation of freedom of speech – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the opinions about limitation of freedom of speech in Armenia during one of the rallies of “My step” block.

“When people complain about lack of freedom of speech they should first think and then talk. Some people buy 3 TVs and 20 news websites in Armenia in a week and still speak about limitation of freedom of speech. They all carry out propaganda against the Government of Armenia and this opinion is a unique absurd”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan