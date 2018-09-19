CoE Commissioner for Human Rights highly appreciated role of Armenian civil society in the sphere of human rights

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović. Greeting the guest, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia and the Council of Europe share common values, the universal values, and added that the cooperation with the office of the Commissioner is an important priority for Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors highlighted the first visit of Dunja Mijatović to Armenia as the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, noting that it gives a good opportunity to familiarize with the situation over human rights and to outline the future directions of cooperation. The sides highly appreciated the role of the Armenian civil society in the sphere of human rights.

A special reference was made to the protection of rights of children, women and vulnerable groups.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to Commissioner Dunja Mijatović the priorities of the Armenian side over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, adding that the main beneficiaries of the settlement are the people who have a clear goal to have a safe future. The Armenian FM noted that Artsakh joint UN Human Rights fundamental documents unilaterally on its own, has ratified them and successfully implements them.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan