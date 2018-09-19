Armenian serviceman killed by Azerbaijani shooting
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Contractual servicemen Haykaz Matevosyan, 1980, received a gunshot wound at the neck in the military positions of a regiment located in the north-eastern direction of the Armenian border at about 13:30, September 19.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Matevosyan died on the way to the hospital.
The Defense Ministry of Armenia extends deep condolences to the family, relatives and peers of the killed soldier.
Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan
