Government suspends community consolidation program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The community consolidation program of Armenia has been temporarily suspended until after the possible early parliamentary elections, minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan told a news conference.

The minister himself spoke positively about the program, noting that consolidation enables the communities to generate much more financial resources.

But he said that there is certain discontent among some of the locals.

The minister said that the issue will once again be introduced to the agenda after early elections.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan