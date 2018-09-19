Parliamentary ad-hoc committee to invite experts from int’l organizations for wiretapping probe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. During today’s first session of the parliamentary ad hoc committee on the wiretapping of the National Security Service director and Special Investigative Committee director, Republican MP Gevorg Kostanyan recommended the members to invite experts from international organizations.

The first session mainly focused on working, technical issues.

“All factions have presented their candidates for the committee. We have set up this committee for rather concerning facts,” Kostanyan, a former prosecutor general, said.

The committee is composed of five Republican MPs, two MPs from Yelk bloc, three from Tsarukyan faction and one from the ARF.

All members are to present recommendations within a week.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan