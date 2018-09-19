Protesting students of Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography demand rector’s resignation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A group of students of the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography are protesting outside the institute against the rector and management board.

The students are demanding Rector Davit Muradyan to step down.

The protests were sparked by alleged misconduct cases earlier announced by police.

According to an earlier statement from police, certain officials of the institute have used their office to falsify official documentation and embezzle state funds since 2012.

But the rector denies the accusations. Muradyan told reporters today that he has personally met with 50 students yesterday and answered their questions. He denied any wrongdoing.

“I think that the misconduct [allegations] should be assessed after the completion of the investigation, the police statement doesn’t contain any accusation towards personally me,” the rector said.

He said that one of the vice-rectors has resigned. Several officials of the university are suspected in misusing state funds for personal purposes during their tenure at the university.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan