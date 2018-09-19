Governmental inspection agency reveals 49 million drams in environmental damages

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The environmental inspection agency of Armenia says it has discovered 106 violation cases with 49,265,712 drams in environmental damages.

Most of the violations occurred in the flora field, where more than 45,000,000 drams in damages were inflicted.

Inspections were also carried out in three branches of the Sevan National Park, where minor logging cases were discovered.

Inspections have also revealed 11 cases of illegal hunting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan