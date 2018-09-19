North Korea agrees to shut down nuclear reactor in Yongbyon and missile testing site

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a joint document following their talks in Pyongyang on September 18, TASS reports.

The ceremony was broadcast live by the Seoul-based press center of the international summit. It was held in the Paekhwawon villa and conference facility for high-ranking guests, where Moon Jae-in is staying during his visit to Pyongyang.

The South Korean president said the two states have agreed on measures to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"South and North agreed to turn the demilitarized border zone into the zone of peace and prosperity," he said.

Among other measures to ease tensions, the South Korean leader named an agreement to set up a joint committee comprising members of the two states’ top brass.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also told reporters at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart that "the Pyongyang declaration will open a new era of prosperity and peace for both Koreas."

North Korea also agreed to dismantle its missile testing site Tonchhan.

He described the talks as "very substantive."

According to the North Korean leader, a comprehensive military deal, signed by the two states’ defense ministers during the summit, will contribute to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The inter-Korean summit, the fifth in history and the third this year, began in Pyongyang on September 18 and will end on September 20. The first round of talks between the leaders of North and South Korea within the framework of the ongoing summit took place on Tuesday and lasted two hours.

North Korea agreed to shut down its experimental nuclear reactor in the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, South Korean president Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday after talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.



"North Korea gave its consent to fully stop the work of the nuclear reactor in Yongbyon," he said.

A joint statement, adopted by the two nations after the talks, says that Pyongyang would make similar steps toward denuclearization if the United States honors the agreements reached during the Singapore summit of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center houses an uranium enrichment facility and a 5-megawatt reactor, built by North Korean scientists in 1986. According to experts, every year it can produce enough materials to make several nuclear warheads.

